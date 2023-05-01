The major US indices have given up most of their gains. Both the Dow and the NASDAQ index are trading in negative territory. The S&P is hanging just above unchanged.

Dow Industrial Average is down 22.2-0.06% of 34077.05

S&P index is up 1.0 or 0.02% at 4170.45

NASDAQ index is down -9.36 points or -0.08% at 12217.65

Despite the modest declines in video is soaring by $12.10 or 4.36%. Apple shares are near unchanged ahead of earnings on Thursday.

The S&P regional banking ETF (KRE) is trading down $1.22 or -2.84% and at new session lows as the market digests the First Republic failure.

Looking at the US debt market:

2 year yield is at 4.138% +7.5 basis points

5 year yield is at 3.637% +10 basis points

10 year yield is at 3.581% up 13.0 basis points

30 year is at 3.830% up 15.4 basis points

Spot gold is down $8 or -0.40% at $1981.47 after trading up at $2005.99. The low price reached $1977.22.

Bitcoin is below $28,000 at $27,955