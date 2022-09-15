The US stocks tried to trade higher in pre-market trading but has given up the gains slowly through the pre-market trading and the data dump today in the US did not change any minds as to the expected Fed bias. They will tighten by 75 basis points next Wednesday, and likely push the US economy to slower growth ahead that should see lower earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
. That has the stocks on the back foot and trading lower today.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average down -59 points at -0.19% at 31076.10
- S&P index -14.75 points -0.38% at 3931.37
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
index -55 points or -0.48% at 11666
- Russell 2000-8.6 points at -0.47% at 1829.84
Having said that, the lows are still above the lows from last week's trading.
- Dow industrial low last week he came in at 31048.
- S&P index low last week came in at 3886.75
- NASDAQ index low last week came in at 11471.50
Those levels will be key downside targets. Getting below opens the door for a further probe toward the June lows which are also still a ways away.
So although the markets are bearish, there is room to roam thanks to the sharp rebound higher seen in June
A snapshot of yields days shows
- 2 year 3.56%, +6.4 basis points
- 5 year 3.662%, +5.7 basis points
- 10 year 3.455% +4.9 basis points
- 30 year 3.486%, +2.4 basis points
The USD is seeing choppy up and down price action:
- EURUSD is back below the parity level and back below the 200 hour moving average at 1.0002 after the try above failed in early New York trading
- GBPUSD is lower and stays below its 200 hour moving average 1.1556 today. Downside targets include 1.1442 to 1.14499 ahead of the extreme low for the year at 1.14042
- USDJPY is above its 100 hour moving average 143.09 and its 200 hour moving average 142.94. The current price trades at 1.3.39. The pair consolidates after the threat of intervention yesterday by the Bank of Japan.
- The USDCAD is moving back toward the ceiling developed over the last week of trading at 1.3208. The current price trades just below the 1.3200 level
- USDCHF him and trades just below the 100 hour moving average at 0.95829. There is support near 0.9537 to 0.9553
