As US stock trading gets underway, the major indices are trading mixed. The Dow industrial average is down. The S&P is higher. The NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged. Yesterday, the NASDAQ index rose by 4.41%. The S&P rose by over 3.1% and the Dow industrial average rose by over 2.1%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -38.4 points or -0.11% at 34551.37
  • S&P index up 13.19 points or 0.32% at 4093.30
  • NASDAQ index up 28.68 points or 0.25% at 11496.68.

For the NASDAQ index, the price is testing its 100 day moving average at 11501.01 (see blue line in the chart below).. Getting close above that moving average would be the first since September 12.

NASDAQ
NASDAQ index test its 100 day moving average

For the S&P index yesterday the price extended above its 200 day moving average April 7. The 200 day moving averages at 4048.40 today. Stay above is more bullish.

S&P
S&P index closed above its 200 day moving average

The Dow industrial average traded to its highest level since April 22. The price moved above the high price from last week at 34386.51.