The major US stock indices are higher in early trading as buyers share the stronger US jobs report and hope that inflation remains contained. A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 253.78 points or 0.66% at 42265.37.
- S&P index of 41.77 points or 0.73% at 5741.71
- NASDAQ index up 204.09 points or 1.14% at 18122.57
the small-cap Russell 2000 is up 32.25 points or 1.48% at 2212.40.
Looking at the US debt market
- 2-year yield 3.855%, +14.1 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.756%, +12.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.947%, +9.2 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.251%, +7.2 basis points
looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is coming back down but still up around $0.30 and $73.96,after trading as high $75.03
- Gold is down $-5.08 or 0.20% at $2650.50
- Bitcoin is trading steady at $61,755 from earlier levels
The USD is higher but consolidating the gains.