The major US stock indices are higher in early trading as buyers share the stronger US jobs report and hope that inflation remains contained. A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 253.78 points or 0.66% at 42265.37.

S&P index of 41.77 points or 0.73% at 5741.71

NASDAQ index up 204.09 points or 1.14% at 18122.57

the small-cap Russell 2000 is up 32.25 points or 1.48% at 2212.40.

Looking at the US debt market

2-year yield 3.855%, +14.1 basis points

5 year yield 3.756%, +12.4 basis points

10 year yield 3.947%, +9.2 basis points

30 year yield 4.251%, +7.2 basis points

looking at other markets:

Crude oil is coming back down but still up around $0.30 and $73.96,after trading as high $75.03

Gold is down $-5.08 or 0.20% at $2650.50

Bitcoin is trading steady at $61,755 from earlier levels

The USD is higher but consolidating the gains.