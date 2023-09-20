The premarket levels employed by the futures were higher than the opening levels, with the NASDAQ index lagging at the open. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 94 points or 0.28 percent at 34614.59
- S&P up 10.37 points or 0.23% at 4454.10
- NASDAQ index up 13.25 points or 0.10% at 13692
US yields are lower ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET.
- 2 year yield 5.062% -4.7 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.474% -4.8 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.328% -3.8 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.399% -2.8 basis points
In other markets:
- crude oil is trading lower today despite the sharp drawdown in the private inventory data late yesterday of about -5 million barrels. The EIA will release their inventory levels at 10:30 AM with crude oil inventories expected to see a drawdown of -2.2 million barrels. Gasoline stocks are expected to see a buildup of 0.317 million barrels and distillates are expected to show a buildup of 0.217 million barrels. WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.93 or -1.03% $89.54
- Gold is trading up $4.64 or 0.24% at $1935.96
- Bitcoin is trading at $27,087