The premarket levels employed by the futures were higher than the opening levels, with the NASDAQ index lagging at the open. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 94 points or 0.28 percent at 34614.59

S&P up 10.37 points or 0.23% at 4454.10

NASDAQ index up 13.25 points or 0.10% at 13692

US yields are lower ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET.

2 year yield 5.062% -4.7 basis points

5 year yield 4.474% -4.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.328% -3.8 basis points

30 year yield 4.399% -2.8 basis points

In other markets: