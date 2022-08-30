The major US indices are higher, but off the premarket high levels:

Dow industrial average up 67 points or 0.21% at 32167.25

S&P index up 7.74 points or 0.19% at 4038.75

NASDAQ index up 59 points or 0.49% at 12077.20

Russell 2000 up 2.67 points or 0.14% at 1885.61

The earlier gains were helped by lower yields special out the curve but some of those gains have been eroded into the US stock opening:

2 year 3.444%, +1.5 basis points

5 year 3.241%, -1.5 basis points

10 year yields 3.088%, -2.0 point basis points

30 year yield 3.224%, -1.9 basis points