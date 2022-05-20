The major stock  indices  are trading higher in early trading - but below premarket levels. For the week, the major indices are on pace for declines.

A snapshot of the market shows:

  • Dow industrial average is up 184 points or 0.59% at 31439
  • S&P index is up 32.5 points or 0.84% at 3934
  • NASDAQ index is up 119 points or 1.09% at 11510.13
  • Russell 2000 is up 15.24 points or 0.85% at 1791.32