US stocks are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index:

Dow Industrial Average average of 58 points or 0.14% at 38768

S&P index of 21.86 points or 0.41% at 5313.02

NASDAQ index of 122.00.71 percent at 16977

The RUSSELL 2000 is rebounding today after sharp points yesterday. The index is up 11.07 points or 0.54% at 2044.96

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower ahead of the S&P global PMI data and the ISM PMI nonmanufacturing data at 9:45 AM ET and 10 AM ET respectively.