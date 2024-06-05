US stocks are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index:
- Dow Industrial Average average of 58 points or 0.14% at 38768
- S&P index of 21.86 points or 0.41% at 5313.02
- NASDAQ index of 122.00.71 percent at 16977
The RUSSELL 2000 is rebounding today after sharp points yesterday. The index is up 11.07 points or 0.54% at 2044.96
Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower ahead of the S&P global PMI data and the ISM PMI nonmanufacturing data at 9:45 AM ET and 10 AM ET respectively.
- Two year 4.755%, -1.5 basis points
- five year 4.330%, -2.1 basis points
- 10 year 4.308%, -2.6 basis points
- 30-year 4.452%, -3.1 basis points