Major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are set to open higher despite the more hawkish comments from Fed's Bullard. Bullard is a nonvoting member and one of the more hawkish of the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term officials. Nevertheless, he was a leader in pushing the upside agenda in rates. He continues to see the terminal rate near 5.75% (ceiling of the 5.5% – 5.75% range). In doing so he is in the camp with Fed's Waller who on Friday said that the Fed was losing the inflation battle and implied multiple rate hikes were needed. The current target is a 5.0% with market expectations of a 25 basis point hike in May. The market, however, is pricing in the Fed lowering rates by the end of the year.

A look at the premarket futures is implying:

Dow industrial average up 20 points after yesterday's 100.71 point rise

S&P index up 17.9 points after yesterday's 13.68 point rise

NASDAQ index up 99 points after yesterday's 34.26 point rise

In the US debt market, yields have turned positive: