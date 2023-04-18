Major US indices are set to open higher despite the more hawkish comments from Fed's Bullard. Bullard is a nonvoting member and one of the more hawkish of the Fed officials. Nevertheless, he was a leader in pushing the upside agenda in rates. He continues to see the terminal rate near 5.75% (ceiling of the 5.5% – 5.75% range). In doing so he is in the camp with Fed's Waller who on Friday said that the Fed was losing the inflation battle and implied multiple rate hikes were needed. The current target is a 5.0% with market expectations of a 25 basis point hike in May. The market, however, is pricing in the Fed lowering rates by the end of the year.

A look at the premarket futures is implying:

  • Dow industrial average up 20 points after yesterday's 100.71 point rise
  • S&P index up 17.9 points after yesterday's 13.68 point rise
  • NASDAQ index up 99 points after yesterday's 34.26 point rise

In the US debt market, yields have turned positive:

  • 2 year yield 4.201% up 1.3 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.696% up 0.3 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.598% up to 0.7 basis points