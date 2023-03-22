The waiting game is on before the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET, but before then we will have stock trading. The premarket indications are for little change in the major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term after yesterday's solid gains.

Dow Industrial Average is up around the 19 points after yesterday's 316.0 point rise

S&P index is up about three points after yesterday's 51.30 point rise

NASDAQ

Gamestop is up 53.77% at $27.14 after reporting a surprise profit. It was the first quarterly profit in two years.

First Republic shares are trading down three cents to $15.74. The KRE regional bank index is trading marginally higher at $46.10 up from $46.07.

US rates are higher: