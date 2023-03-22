The waiting game is on before the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET, but before then we will have stock trading. The premarket indications are for little change in the major indices after yesterday's solid gains.
- Dow Industrial Average is up around the 19 points after yesterday's 316.0 point rise
- S&P index is up about three points after yesterday's 51.30 point rise
- NASDAQ index is up about five points after yesterday's 184.57 point rise
Gamestop is up 53.77% at $27.14 after reporting a surprise profit. It was the first quarterly profit in two years.
First Republic shares are trading down three cents to $15.74. The KRE regional bank index is trading marginally higher at $46.10 up from $46.07.
US rates are higher:
- two year 4.23% +5.2 basis points
- 10 year 3.62% +1.9 basis points
- 30 year 3.749% +1.4 basis points