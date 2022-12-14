The major US stock indices are trading mixed/little changed at the open.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 65.91 points or 0.19% at 34174.56
  • S&P index up 4.91 points or 0.12% at 4024.55
  • NASDAQ index up 3.29 points or 0.03% at 11260.10
  • Russell 2000 up 0.11 points or 0.01% at 1832.47

For the S&P index, it's 200 day moving average comes in at 4032.31. Getting back above the moving average and stay above the moving average would be more bullish from a technical perspective.

S&P
S&P index testing its 200 day moving average

Yesterday the major indices rose but were well off their high levels for the day at the close.

In the US debt market:

in other markets