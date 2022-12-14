The major US stock indices are trading mixed/little changed at the open.
A snapshot of the market is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average up 65.91 points or 0.19% at 34174.56
- S&P index up 4.91 points or 0.12% at 4024.55
- NASDAQ index up 3.29 points or 0.03% at 11260.10
- Russell 2000 up 0.11 points or 0.01% at 1832.47
For the S&P index, it's 200 day moving average comes in at 4032.31. Getting back above the moving average and stay above the moving average would be more bullish from a technical perspective.
Yesterday the major indices rose but were well off their high levels for the day at the close.
In the US debt market:
- two year yield 4.193%, -3.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.508%, +0.3 basis points
- 30 year 3.539%, +0.3 basis points
in other markets
- Crude oil has moved higher in early New York trading. It is currently trading up $1.30 at $76.70
- Gold is trading down a dollar or -0.06% at $1810
- Bitcoin just moved back above the $18,000 level at $18,035
