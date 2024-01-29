The major US stock indices are trading little changed to start the new trading week. Last week the major indices all closed higher for the week. The snapshot of the current market shows

Dow Industrial Average up 29.14 points or 0.07% at 38136.27

S&P index up 3.09 points or 0.06% at 4894.08

NASDAQ index of 7.08 points or 0.05% at 15464.72

Last week,:

Dow Industrial Average rose 0.65%

S&P index rose 1.06%

NASDAQ index rose 0.94%

in other markets, US yields are lower in trading today:

two year yield 4.336%, -2.8 basis points

5-year 4.006% -5.4 basis points

10 year 4.104% -5.5 basis points

30 year 4.346% -4.4 basis points

Looking at other markets: