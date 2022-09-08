US stocks are higher with 30 minutes to go in trading. Any gains would be the 2nd consecutive day for higher levels. The NASDAQ index closed down for 7 consecutive days before yesterday's move to the upside.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 103 points or +0.33%

S&P index up 14.2 points or +0.36%

NASDAQ index up 31.5 points or +0.27%

Russell 2000 is up 12.12 points or 0.66%

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

2 year 3.487%, +5.0 basis point

10 year 3.292% +2.5 basis points

30 year 3.449%, +3.5 basis points

The price of crude oil is trading up $1.32 at $82.26.

Gold is trading down around $10 at $1707.90.

In the forex, the USDCHF is the biggest mover of the major currencies with a decline of -0.56%. The USDJPY is up 0.15%. Close higher would be the 9th day in the last 10 where the price moved higher (the only decline was to pips back on September 2).