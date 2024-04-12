The major US indices are opening lower with the Nasdaq index leading the way down.
A snapshot of the markets shows:
- Dow Jones industrial average -193.97 points or -0.51% at 38267
- S&P down -31.32 points or 0.61% at 5168.84
- Nasdaq down -131.42 points or -0.80% at 16312
The small-cap Russell 2000 index is down -10.17 points or - okay 0.50% at 2032.41.
Yields are lower:
- 2-year yield 4.892%, -6.9 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.551%, -7.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.511%, -6.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.612% -5.0 basis points