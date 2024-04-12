The major US indices are opening lower with the Nasdaq index leading the way down.

A snapshot of the markets shows:

Dow Jones industrial average -193.97 points or -0.51% at 38267

S&P down -31.32 points or 0.61% at 5168.84

Nasdaq down -131.42 points or -0.80% at 16312

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is down -10.17 points or - okay 0.50% at 2032.41.

Yields are lower: