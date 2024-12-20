The major US stock indices are opening day lower but well off the premarket levels thanks in part to the better-than-expected PCE data, and the hopes that a solution to the Washington problems will ultimately be found.

The numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average is now up 26 points or +0.03% at 42360
  • S&P index is down -13 points or -0.23% at 5853.48
  • NASDAQ index -121 or -0.63% at 19250

The NASDAQ index is down over 300 points premarket trading.

For the trading week:

  • Dow industrial average -3.39%, it works week since March 2023
  • S&P index is down -3.25% which is it worst week since September 3 when the index fell -4.25% (the worst week for the year)
  • NASDAQ index is down -3.37%, its worst week since September 3.