The major US gave up their premarket trading gains and are trading lower across the board.

A snapshot of the major  indices  currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -140 points or -0.43% at 32773
  • S&P -23.28 points or -0.56% at 4092.40
  • NASDAQ index -85.25 points or -0.69% at 12002
  • Russell 2000 down -22.71 points or -1.2% at 1868.29

A look at other markets currently shows:

  • spot gold down $-3.69 or -0.20% at $1848.49.
  • Spot silver is down $0.18 or -0.84% $21.84
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $0.95 at $121.14
  • Bitcoin is trading at $30,140.66

In the US debt market,

  • 2 year yield 2.805%, +3.1 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.05%, +1.9 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.029%, unchanged
  • 30 year yield 3.167%, -1.1 basis points

The US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET. The 3 and 10 year bond auction was met with tepid international demand.