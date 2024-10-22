The US major indices are all lower at the open with the NASDAQ leading the way to the downside:

a snapshot of market currently shows:

Dow industrial average down -86 72 points or -0.20% at 42844.88

S&P index down -26.09 points or -0.45% at 5827.89

NASDAQ index down -90.43 points are -0.49% at 18449.58

the small-cap Russell 2000 is down -5.722 points or -0.26% at 2233.98.

The three major indices are coming off six consecutive weeks. The Dow and S&P are on pace for lower closes in the first two trading days of the week. The NASDAQ rose by about 50 points yesterday, but is down more today.

Yields are lower now with two year yield now down -1.2 basis points. The 10 year is down -1.4 basis points any 30 year is down -1.8 basis points.