The major US stocks indices are opening lower/mixed.

The Dow is trading above and below unchanged. The Nasdaq is the weakest, but levels are higher than pre-market futures implied levels.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

In the US debt market, yields are trading mixed with the shorter end lower, and the longer end higher (steeper curve):

  • two year 4.485%, -2.4 basis points
  • five year 3.82%, +0.1 basis points
  • 10 year 3.694%, +1.1 basis points
  • 30 year 3.778%, +2.3 basis points

For the trading week, the major indices are lower. A decline in the NASDAQ this week will break a five week up streak.

  • Dow Industrial Average, -0.87%
  • S&P index, -1.65%
  • NASDAQ index, -2.61%
  • Russell 2000, -4.01%