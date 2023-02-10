The major US stocks indices are opening lower/mixed.
The Dow is trading above and below unchanged. The Nasdaq is the weakest, but levels are higher than pre-market futures implied levels.
A snapshot of the market is showing:
- Dow is down -30.76 points or -0.09% at 33669.13. The Dow traded up 34.54 points at the high so far today
- S&P index is down -8.72 points or -0.21% at 4072.79.
- NASDAQ index is down -69.03 points are -0.59% at 11720.55
- Russell 2000 is trading down -7.598 points or -0.40% at 1907.74
In the US debt market, yields are trading mixed with the shorter end lower, and the longer end higher (steeper curve):
- two year 4.485%, -2.4 basis points
- five year 3.82%, +0.1 basis points
- 10 year 3.694%, +1.1 basis points
- 30 year 3.778%, +2.3 basis points
For the trading week, the major indices are lower. A decline in the NASDAQ this week will break a five week up streak.
- Dow Industrial Average, -0.87%
- S&P index, -1.65%
- NASDAQ index, -2.61%
- Russell 2000, -4.01%