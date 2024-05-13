The major US indices are mixed heading into the close of the day.

The Dow industrial average is at risk of snapping it's 8-day win streak, the longest this year. The gains added 4.59% from the low to the close yesterday. The Dow is down -62 points or -0.16% at 39450.21

The S&P has been up 6 of 7 days but it to is marginally lower by about 1 point or -0.02%.

The Nasdaq is up 43 points to 0.26% at 16384.

The small cap Russell 2000 up 4.63 points 0.23%, but was up 21.67 points as small caps were boosted by a run into a few meme stocks including AMC and Gamestop on the back of the first tweets in 3 years by Roaring Kitty.

FYI. The game is so rigged....