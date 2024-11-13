The US major indices are closing mixed. The S&P is near unchanged. The Dow industrial average is modestly higher. The NASDAQ index is modestly lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 index slumped with the decline close to 1%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +47.21 points or 0.11% at 43958.19.

S&P index is up 1.40 points or 0.02% at 5985.39

NASDAQ index is down -50.66 points or -0.26% at 19230.74.

The Russell 2000 is down -22.47 points or -0.94% at 2369.37.

Intraday, the NASDAQ index was on pace to close at a record level. The S&P index moved right up to the high all-time closing level at session highs but backed off.

There were mixed results in a magnificent seven: