As the dust clears and the US stock trading gets underway, the markets are opening with mixed results. The gains are led by the Dow Industrial Average. The NASDAQ index is the laggard. The S&P is in between but marginally higher on the day. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 226.23 points or 0.71% at 32088.22

S&P index up 13.38 points or 0.34% at 3930.03

NASDAQ index down -22.44 points or -0.19% at 11608.07

Russell 2000 is up 15.37 points or 0.89% at 1741.27

First Republic shares remain under pressure but off their premarket low levels. Shares are currently trading at $19.81 that's down to $3.22 or -13.98%

in the US debt market, yields are now positive:

two year 3.850% +0.5 basis points

five year 3.488% +2.2 basis points

10 year 3.430% +3.3 basis points

30 year 3.634% +3.3 basis points

looking at other markets: