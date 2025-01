The NASDAQ index has been down for four consecutive days, but is leading the way higher with a gain of near 180 points or 0.93% at 19266.

S&P index is up 31.50 points or 0.53% at 5867

Dow industrial average is up 174 points or 0.41% and 42470

Russell 2000 is trading up 24.36 points or 1.11% at 2218.94.

Nvidia is rebounding with a gain of close to 2%.