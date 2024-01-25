The major US stock indices are opening higher on the day with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The NASDAQ and S&P are working on their sixth consecutive day to the upside. Over that period, the S&P has closed at record levels for four days in a row. Today would be the 5th day with a positive close.

A snapshot of the market four minutes into the open currently shows:

Dow up 116 points to 0.30% at 37923

S&P up 22.22 points or 0.46% at 4891

Nasdaq up 70.45 points or 0.46% at 15552

The small cap Russell 2000 is up 27.13 points or 1.38% at 1988.83.

US yields area lower on the day. Earlier today, the yields were more mixed.