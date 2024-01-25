The major US stock indices are opening higher on the day with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The NASDAQ and S&P are working on their sixth consecutive day to the upside. Over that period, the S&P has closed at record levels for four days in a row. Today would be the 5th day with a positive close.
A snapshot of the market four minutes into the open currently shows:
- Dow up 116 points to 0.30% at 37923
- S&P up 22.22 points or 0.46% at 4891
- Nasdaq up 70.45 points or 0.46% at 15552
The small cap Russell 2000 is up 27.13 points or 1.38% at 1988.83.
US yields area lower on the day. Earlier today, the yields were more mixed.
- 2 year yield 4.340%, -3.9 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.038%, -3.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.137%, -4.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.370%, -4.2 basis points