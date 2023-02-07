US stocks have moved higher as Powell kicks off his interview with the Economics Club of Washington DC. Says that

expects 2023 to be a year of significant declines in inflation

But if they were to continue to come in a stronger than expected would certainly raise rates more.

But if they were to continue to come in a stronger than expected would certainly raise rates more.

So there is something for everyone, but the stock market is comfortable with the idea that Fed is not going to go too far.

Looking at the market at12:52 PM

Dow Industrial Average is up 152 points or 0.45%

S&P is up 35.37 points or 0.9%

NASDAQ index is up 155 points or 1.32%

Looking at the yields:

two year's at 4.422% -3.6 basis points

five year is 3.77% -4.3 basis points

10 year is 3.611% -2 basis points

30 year is at 3.667% -0.4 basis points

Of note, the treasury auction all three year notes at the top of the hour

The US dollar is moving lower: