The US stock is taking on some downside heat at the open as Axios reports that Iran is planning an imminent attack on Israel.
A snapshot of the market 7-minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average is down -303.11 or -0.72% at 42027.04.
- S&P is -41.57 points or -0.72% have 5720.57
- NASDAQ index is down -163 points or -0.89% at 18027
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -17.64 or -0.79% at 2212.32.
US rates are lower today with the 10 year now down -9.3 basis points. The two year is down -5.7 basis points.
In other markets crude oil has moved higher on the headline news:
- Crude oil is trading sharply higher at $69.35 after trading as low as $66.36 today. The headline news is impacting (although risks have been increasing and increasing)..
- Gold is trading higher by $30 at $2664. The all-time intraday high comes in at $2685.58 reached last week. The high close price was at $2672.03