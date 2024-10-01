The US stock is taking on some downside heat at the open as Axios reports that Iran is planning an imminent attack on Israel.

A snapshot of the market 7-minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average is down -303.11 or -0.72% at 42027.04.

S&P is -41.57 points or -0.72% have 5720.57

NASDAQ index is down -163 points or -0.89% at 18027

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -17.64 or -0.79% at 2212.32.

US rates are lower today with the 10 year now down -9.3 basis points. The two year is down -5.7 basis points.

In other markets crude oil has moved higher on the headline news: