US stocks are trading to at session highs. Into the headline of the potential cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 325.44 points or 0.85% at 38475.75

S&P index of 49.45 points or 1.02% at 4895.11

NASDAQ index up 165.80 points or 1.09% at 15329.81

Looking at the NASDAQ index, the low price reached yesterday bottomed at 15158.49. There was just short of the swing high going back to the end of December at 15150.07.