There has been a knee-jerk reaction in the stock market to Fed comment that a March cut is not the base case.

The NASDAQ index is now down -1.67%.

The S&P is down -1.28%, and

the Dow Industrial Average is down -0.48%.

In the Forex,

The EURUSD is trading to a new low on the day and looks to retest the 50% midpoint of the move up from the October low. That level comes in at 1.07936. Below that the 100-day moving average is at 1.0774.

The GBPUSD is moving away from its 100 and 200 hour moving averages near 1.2700 and is retesting its 50% midpoint of the move up from the December low at 1.26629.

The USDJPY is back above swing areas that 146.96 – 147.067. The 100-day moving average is up at 147.62. That is nearly 100 hour moving average and 200 hour moving averages as well.

The March rate cut expectations is down to 30% from around 50% prior to comment from Powell. The expectations for a cut are now pushed out to May.



UPDATE:

Dow -195.4 or -0.51% at 38287

S&P index -59.31 points or -1.20% at 4864

NASDAQ index -265 points or -1.70% at 15240.69

US yields remain lower on the day: