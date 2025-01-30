The major stock indices are moving higher as the clock ticks toward the close.

  • Dow Industrial average is up 231.10 points or 0.60% at 44985.90
  • S&P is up 37 points or 0.62% at 6077.11
  • Nasdaq is up 78 points or 0.40% at 19711.
  • Russell 2000 is up 34.78 points or 1.52% at 2317.91

Apple will announce their earnings after the close:

  • Earnings Expectations:

    • Apple is expected to report EPS of $2.35 (up from $2.18 YoY). Up 7.79%
    • Revenue of $124.26 billion (up from $119.5 billion YoY). Up 3.9%

  • Revenue Breakdown:

    • iPhone Segment: Projected revenue of $71 billion (up from $69 billion YoY).
    • Services Segment: Expected revenue of $26 billion (up from $23.1 billion YoY).
    • Greater China Revenue: Estimated at $21.5 billion (up from $20.8 billion YoY).

  • China Market Challenges:

    • China revenue dropped 8% in 2024 and 2% in 2023, with Apple citing currency weakness and lower iPhone/iPad sales.

  • Upcoming Product Launches:

    • New entry-level iPhone SE, iPads, and MacBook Airs set to launch, expected to drive revenue growth.

  • Stock Performance:

    • Apple's shares are up 24% YoY, comparable to Google’s 27% rise.
    • Nvidia's stock is up 102% YoY, despite recent concerns about China's DeepSeek AI platform potentially reducing demand for AI chips.

Shares of Microsoft are still down sharply after earnings after the close yesterday. Shares are down -6.01%.

Meta-, on the other hand is up 2.02% after the earnings announcement last night, while Tesla shares are up 3.98%.

Broadcom has rebounded after falling sharply on the Nvidia meltdown. It's shares are up 5.27% today.

Buyers of Nvidia are less enthusiastic. It's shares are down $-1.13 or -0.93% at $122.50