The US stocks are off to a slow start with the major indices closing lower.

A look at the closing levels shows:

Dow Jones Industrial average fell -41.08 points or -0.11% at 36204.43

S&P fell -24.87 points or -0.54% at 4569.77

Nasdaq fell -119.55 points or -0.84% at 14185.48

The small-cap Russell 2000 bucked the trend with rotation into that sector. That index rose 19.37 points or 1.04% at 1882.01.

Looking at the 11 S&P sectors, 4 were higher. 7 were lower. Below is the list of the winners and losers today:

Winners:

S5REAS (Real Estate Sector): Up by 1.25 points, an increase of 0.53%, closing price at 239.19. S5HLTH (Healthcare Sector): Up by 3.19 points, an increase of 0.21%, closing price at 1,535.75. S5INDU (Industrial Sector): Up by 1.86 points, an increase of 0.20%, closing price at 918.94. S5C0NS (Consumer Staples Sector): Up by 0.74 points, an increase of 0.10%, closing price at 747.80.

Losers: