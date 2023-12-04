The US stocks are off to a slow start with the major indices closing lower.
A look at the closing levels shows:
- Dow Jones Industrial average fell -41.08 points or -0.11% at 36204.43
- S&P fell -24.87 points or -0.54% at 4569.77
- Nasdaq fell -119.55 points or -0.84% at 14185.48
The small-cap Russell 2000 bucked the trend with rotation into that sector. That index rose 19.37 points or 1.04% at 1882.01.
Looking at the 11 S&P sectors, 4 were higher. 7 were lower. Below is the list of the winners and losers today:
Winners:
- S5REAS (Real Estate Sector): Up by 1.25 points, an increase of 0.53%, closing price at 239.19.
- S5HLTH (Healthcare Sector): Up by 3.19 points, an increase of 0.21%, closing price at 1,535.75.
- S5INDU (Industrial Sector): Up by 1.86 points, an increase of 0.20%, closing price at 918.94.
- S5C0NS (Consumer Staples Sector): Up by 0.74 points, an increase of 0.10%, closing price at 747.80.
Losers:
- S5TELS (Telecommunication Services Sector): Down by 3.21 points, a decrease of 1.37%, closing price at 231.03.
- S5INFT (Information Technology Sector): Down by 42.91 points, a decrease of 1.31%, closing price at 3,235.72.
- S5MATR (Materials Sector): Down by 6.21 points, a decrease of 1.19%, closing price at 516.64.
- SPN (Energy Sector): Down by 2.98 points, a decrease of 0.46%, closing price at 641.39.
- S5C0ND (Consumer Discretionary Sector): Down by 6.29 points, a decrease of 0.47%, closing price at 1,347.66.
- S5UTIL (Utilities Sector): Down by 1.27 points, a decrease of 0.40%, closing price at 319.24.
- SPF (Financials Sector): Slightly down by 0.03 points, a decrease of 0.01%, closing price at 599.45.