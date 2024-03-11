The major US stock indices are getting off to a negative start to the week.Meta shares are particularly lower by -$17 or -3.36% after former Pres. Trump dissed the company in a exclusive interview on CNBC.

The snapshot of the market 9-minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average -92.37 points or -0.24% at 38630.33

S&P index -10.93 points or -0.21% at 5112.75

NASDAQ index -23.53 points or -0.15% at 16061.58

Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000, it is trading down -5.98 points or -0.29% at 2076.73.

Shares of Meta are getting hit particularly hard with a decline of $-17.50 or -3.4% at $488.45. Former Pres. Trump on CNBC did not speak highly of the company calling it the enemy of the people.

Shares of Apple are higher for the second consecutive day up $3.20 or 1.86% after seven straight days declines

Nvidia is trading down $-8.27 or -0.94%. Super Micro Computers is trading down $80 or -7.04%.

US yields are mixed with the shorter end higher in the longer end lower:

2-year yield 4.515% +2.9 basis points

5-year yield 4.0692%, +0.7 basis points

10 year yield 4.080%, -0.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.246% -1.6 basis points

In other markets: