The major US stock indices are getting off to a negative start to the week.Meta shares are particularly lower by -$17 or -3.36% after former Pres. Trump dissed the company in a exclusive interview on CNBC.
The snapshot of the market 9-minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average -92.37 points or -0.24% at 38630.33
- S&P index -10.93 points or -0.21% at 5112.75
- NASDAQ index -23.53 points or -0.15% at 16061.58
Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000, it is trading down -5.98 points or -0.29% at 2076.73.
- Shares of Meta are getting hit particularly hard with a decline of $-17.50 or -3.4% at $488.45. Former Pres. Trump on CNBC did not speak highly of the company calling it the enemy of the people.
- Shares of Apple are higher for the second consecutive day up $3.20 or 1.86% after seven straight days declines
- Nvidia is trading down $-8.27 or -0.94%. Super Micro Computers is trading down $80 or -7.04%.
US yields are mixed with the shorter end higher in the longer end lower:
- 2-year yield 4.515% +2.9 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.0692%, +0.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.080%, -0.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.246% -1.6 basis points
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.80 or -1.01% at $77.23.
- Gold is trading up $4.20 or 0.20% at $2183.30
- Bitcoin is trading above and below $72,000 currently at $71,947. The high price reached $72,399