The major US indices are on pace to open higher. The futures are currently implying:

Dow industrial average up 8.68 points

S&P index is up 14.75 points

NASDAQ index is up 108.01 points

CNBC is reporting that Paramount deal with Larry Ellison's SkyDance should be very soon (possibly 24/48 hours. , Shares are trading up $1.09 or 9.15% at $13 a share.

Nvidia shares are higher in premarket trading. Nvidia Jensen Huang said Sunday that the company's next-generation artificial intelligence chip platform Rubin will be introduced in 2026. Nvidia shares are trading at $35.37 or 3.24% of $1131.85.

RoaringKitty was back it, posting what is thought to be his current position in GameStop in options and stock.

The screenshot showed holdings of 5 million GameStop shares purchased at an average price of $21.274. The account also appears to show Keith Gill owning 120,000 call options contracts that expire on June 21 with a strike price of $20. That position was worth $65.7 million as of Friday's close. With the current price of GemeStop at $39.38, the value is worth a lot more as the delta move more toward 1.0 and the price now in the money by over $19.