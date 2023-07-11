US stocks are looking to open modestly higher.
Yesterday, the indices all closed higher after a late-day rally took the S&P and NASDAQ index into positive territory. The Dow industrial average was the leader yesterday:
- Dow rose 209.52 points or 0.62%
- S&P rose 10.58 points or 0.24%
- Nasdaq rose a modest 24.77 points or 0.18%
The premarket levels currently show modest gains:
- Dow industrial average +124.60 points
- S&P index up 12.47 points
- NASDAQ index up 38.36 points
Looking at some individual companies,
- Amazon shares are trading at $127.85 after closing yesterday at $127.11. Today is the start of Amazon's two-day their "Prime Day" sale.
- Nvidia is trading at $424.90 after closing at $421.80 yesterday
- Microsoft is rebounding modestly after closing down -$5.39 or -1.60% yesterday. Its shares are trading at $332.02 after closing at $331.83 yesterday. Market traders are waiting for the court decision on the Activision/Microsoft merger
- Apple is also higher after falling -1.08% yesterday. Its shares are up at $189.47 after closing at $180.61. Apple has opened up a store on the WeChat messaging app, in a bid by the company to boost its presence in China.
- Shares of Zillow are higher after an upgrade overnight. The premarket price is trading at $50.45 up from $47.91 at the close yesterday.