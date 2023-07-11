US stocks are looking to open modestly higher.

Yesterday, the indices all closed higher after a late-day rally took the S&P and NASDAQ index into positive territory. The Dow industrial average was the leader yesterday:

Dow rose 209.52 points or 0.62%

S&P rose 10.58 points or 0.24%

Nasdaq rose a modest 24.77 points or 0.18%

The premarket levels currently show modest gains:

Dow industrial average +124.60 points

S&P index up 12.47 points

NASDAQ index up 38.36 points

Looking at some individual companies,