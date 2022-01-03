The major US stock indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 142 points or 0.40% at 36485.

S&P index up 24.9 points or 0.52% 4791.10

NASDAQ index up 125.97 points or 0.80% 15771

Russell 2000 up 17.45 points or 0.78% at 2262.76

In other markets:

Spot gold is down $21 or -1.16% at $1807.79

Spot silver is down $0.50 or -2.16% at $22.78

Crude oil is trading at $75.29 up 0.17%

Bitcoin is trading at $47,172

Yields in the US are moving sharply higher with the 10 year now up near 10 basis points (HMMM). The two years up 6.8 basis points and trades at the highest level since March 2020.

