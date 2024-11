I highlighted earlier how Tesla call options on Friday were 44% of all options traded in the US market. We're also seeing signs of meme stock interest growing.

Those are red flags for sentiment but they also tend to be earlier indicators of euphoria, not the final mom-and-pop led blowoff.

The fear and greed index is high but not yet extreme.

The sentiment survey from AAII is also ticking up but certainly isn't at the point where caution is warranted.