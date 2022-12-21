The major US indices are opening higher and in doing so are trading higher for the second consecutive day. Yesterday the major indices rose modestly snapping a four-day losing streak. For the month, the three major indices are lower, but for the quarter the S&P and NASDAQ have a solid gains

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

For the calendar month which is still all the we can have from the close, the major indices are lower:

  • Dow Industrial Average -4.15%
  • S&P index -5.74%
  • NASDAQ index -7.7%

For the fourth quarter,

  • Dow Industrial Average is up 15.38%. This is the best quarter since 2Q of 2020
  • S&P index is up 7.25%
  • NASDAQ index is unchanged