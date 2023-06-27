The major US stock indices are moving higher in early US trading. The gains are somewhat modest after the NASDAQ index fell -1.2% yesterday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 58 points or 0.17% at 33773

S&P index up 11.75 points or 0.27% at 4341.01

NASDAQ index up 43 points or 0.33% at 13380.360

In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower. The US treasury will auction off 5 year notes at 1 PM ET. Yesterday the two-year note auction went off with strong demand from international investors: