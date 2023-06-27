The major US stock indices are moving higher in early US trading. The gains are somewhat modest after the NASDAQ index fell -1.2% yesterday.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 58 points or 0.17% at 33773
- S&P index up 11.75 points or 0.27% at 4341.01
- NASDAQ index up 43 points or 0.33% at 13380.360
In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower. The US treasury will auction off 5 year notes at 1 PM ET. Yesterday the two-year note auction went off with strong demand from international investors:
- 2 year yield 4.662% -0.9 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.950% -1.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.700% -2.1 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.789% -2.8 basis points