The major  indices  are trading higher in early US trading and in the process are erasing the declines from yesterday's trade. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow is trading up +254.21 points or 0.77% at 33244.34 after yesterdays -222.84 decline
  • S&P index is up 32.04 points or 0.78% at 4164.20 after yesterdays -26.07 point decline
  • NASDAQ index is 129.78 points or 1.07% at 12211.17 after yesterdays -49.74 point decline

The Russell 2000 is currently up 13.11 points or 0.70% at 1877.153

Looking at the hourly chart of the  NASDAQ  composite index below, the price yesterday traded above and below its falling 200 hour moving average. Today with a higher opening, the price is moving away from that moving average.

The 200 hour moving average currently comes in at 12079.51. If the price can stay above that moving average in trading today, the buyers stay more in control. The next targets would come near 12367.02 followed by the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 29 high. That level comes in at 12415.17.

Getting above the 200 hour moving average is a positive technical development and helps confirm a more bullish bias. If the price should move back below, all bets are off for the upside.

Conversely, a move to the upside that extends above the 38.2% retracement would add to the bullish sentiment.

After a bearish move like we have seen since the March 29 swing high, getting above the 38.2% retracement represents the minimum retracement value needed to be breached that would give buyers more confidence.

Absent that, and the correction is simply a modest correction in what is a bear market. The sellers are still winning and the buyers are still losing.

NASDAQ index
NASDAQ index is above its 200 hour moving average