The major US indices are opening higher after sharp declines yesterday. Yesterday saw:
Dow fall -413.04 points S&P fall -75.73 points Nasdaq fall -299.04 points
Today the snapshot 10 minutes after the opening is showing:
Dow industrial average is trading up 250 points or 0.73% at 34559 S&P index up 40 points or 0.91% at 4452.55 NASDAQ index up 168 points or 1.25% 13576
The Russell 2000 is trading higher by 30.58 points or 1.54% at 2010.95.
The S&P index closed below its 200 hour moving average currently at 4420.86 yesterday, but gapped above the level in early trading today. The 200 hour moving average will continue to be a barometer for buyers and sellers going forward. For now the market dodged a bullet helped by the CPI data earlier today.
S&P index rebound back above its 200 hour moving average
In other markets:
Spot is trading up $13.30 or 0.68% at 1966.90 as yields fall and the dollar also moves lower gold
Gold
Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss.
Read this Term Spot silver is up $0.20 or 0.82% $25.26 WTI futures are trading up at $99.44. That's up $5.30 crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Read this Term Bitcoin is remaining steady just above the $40,000 level at $40,350
In the US debt market, yields have moved lower after the relief from the CPI data. The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET.
US yields are lower
In the forex market, the AUD is the strongest while the EUR is the weakest. The USD has moved lower since the start of the North American session and after the relief from the CPI data:
The strongest weakest of the major currencies
