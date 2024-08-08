Last weekend earlier this week, bad news was bad news. Today there was good news in the form of initial jobless claims ticking back to 233K from 250K last week. The expectations was for 240K.

That has helped to push stocks higher as good news is good news.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow Industrial Average average is trading at 221.20 or 0.56% at $38,993

S&P index is trading up 54 points or 1.05% at 5254.71

NASDAQ index is trading up 218.41 points or 1.34% at 16413

Russell 2000 index is trading up 24.01 or 1.20% at 2059.44

In the US debt market, yields are higher and trading near highs for the day (they were lower at the start of the US session). A snapshot of the yield curve shows:

2-year yield 4.073%, +7.6 basis points

5-year yield 3.850%, +5.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.008%, +4.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.295%, +3.4 basis points

Looking at other markets: