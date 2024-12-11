The major US stock indices are opening higher with expectations of a 25 basis point cut at the next Fed meeting next Wednesday. CPI data this morning came in as expected for both the headline and the core measures. The

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 66.91 points or 0.15% at 44315

S&P index up 32.82 points or 0.54% at 6067

NASDAQ index up 183 points or 0.94% at 19871.73.

Russell 2000 up 15.88 points or 0.67% at 2398.56.

Some company color: