The Dow and S&P index are trading at new all-time intraday highs as the major indices open higher. The NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged but currently higher on the day.

THe snapshot of the market shows:

Dow industrial average up 196 points or 0.53% at 36774. A new all-time high at 36791.01 has been made in the first minutes of trading

S&P index is up 16.77 points or 0.35% 4813.00. The new all-time high at 4814.92 has been reached

NASDAQ index is trading up four points or 0.01% at 15834

Russell 2000 index is up 14.87 points or 0.65% at 2287.43

A look around the markets as US the stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold trading up $6.60 or 0.37% at $1808

Spot silver is up seven cents or 0.32% $22.96

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.66 at $76.78

The price of bitcoin is trading just under $47,000 at $46,992

In the US debt market, yields continue to move higher with the tenure up 4.3 basis points and the 30 year up 5.4 basis points.

US yields are higher

The steep yield curve is helping the financials trade higher in the US stock market for the second consecutive day.

Bank stocks are higher

In the forex market, the GBP and AUD are fighting for the strongest of the majors, while the JPY is the runaway weakest of the majors.

The JPY is the weakest of the majors