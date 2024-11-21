The major US stock indices opened higher, but are now trading lower as the sellers entered from the bell. The NASDAQ index opened higher by about 90 points but has since found sellers and trades down on the day. HMMMM

Shares of Nvidia and Snowflake are trading higher after announcing earnings after the close. Nvidia shares are trading up $3.60 or 2.56%. Shares of Snowflake are up $34.20 or 26.55%. A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open is showing

Dow industrial average -7.22 points or -0.02% at 43401.25

S&P index -3.32 points or -0.06% at 5913.79.

NASDAQ index -35.33 points or -0.19% at 18930.81.

Russell 2000 up 10.43 points or 0.45% at 2335.97.

A summary of some of the large caps shows:

Meta, -1.09%

Amazon -0.84%

Microsoft -0.15%

Google -3.87%

Apple -0.75%

Tesla -0.32%

Shares of Nvidia are now trading up 0.80%

This is the look of the first 10-15 minutes of Nasdaq index: