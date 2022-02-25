The major US indices are opening higher. The NASDAQ did trade briefly into negative territory, but is trying to bounce back higher as the buyers and sellers battle it out. The Dow industrial is the strongest with a gain of over 0.8%

Major indices are trying to add to their gains from yesterday which snapped five and a four day losing streaks. The financial sector leads the gains today after getting hammered recently on flatter yield curve.

A snapshot of the market six minutes into the opening it is showing:

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading down $13.40 and back below the $1900 level at $1889.54
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $1.06 at $91.75
  • Bitcoin is higher by about $1000 and trading at $39,333
  • two year yield is up 1.4 basis points or 1.6%
  • 10 year yield is trading just below the 2% level 1.983%

In commodity market,

  • Wheat futures are trading at $8.87 after reaching a high overnight at $9.60
  • Corn futures are also lower trading at $6.71 after trading as high as $7.18 yesterday.
  • Soybeans are also retracing gains seen over the last few days. The high price yesterday reached $17.59. It is currently trading at $16.02