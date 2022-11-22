The major US stock indices are moving higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The NASDAQ index is lagging despite some declines in yields today.

Looking at the US yields, the longer end yields are lower:

The Dow 30 winners are:

  • Walgreens +2.67%
  • Dow +2.29%
  • Home Depot +1.79%
  • Chevron +1.54%
  • UnitedHealth +1.44%

The losers of the Dow 30:

  • Walt Disney -0.60%
  • Amgen -0.22%
  • Salesforce -0.13%
  • Apple -0.05%