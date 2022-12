The US stocks are opening up Ho-hum with the major indices little changed. That is congruent with the start of the Ho-ho Christmas week. By Friday, traders will be gearing up for Christmas on Sunday. Hanukkah started at sunset yesterday.

A snapshot of the markets are showing:

Dow Industrial Average training up seven points or 0.02% at 32929

S&P index down -4.3 points or -0.11% at 3847.88

NASDAQ index -42.2 or -0.39% at 10661.56

Russell 2000 -2.6 points or -0.15% at 1760.80