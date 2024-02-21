The major US stock indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The market awaits the Fed minutes at 2 PM ET followed by probably the most important release for the week, Nvidia earnings after the close. Shares of Nvidia are currently down -1.5% (they were down over 2.5% just a minute ago).

Amazon shares are up $2.60 or 1.5% after replacing Walgreens and the Dow 30.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average -153 points or -0.40% at 38408.61
  • S&P index -14 points or -0.28% at 4962
  • NASDAQ index -66.15 points or -0.45% at 1559.50

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -10.66 points or -0.53% at 1993.47.

Some of the large-cap favor stocks are showing mixed results:

  • Adobe -0.80%
  • Amazon +1.33%
  • Nvidia -1.10%
  • Super Microcomputers -4.01%
  • Meta--1.64%
  • Apple +0.48%
  • Alphabet unchanged
  • Crowd Strike -10.88%
  • Intel -1.30%
  • AMD -1.04%
  • Arm Holdings -1.77%
  • Tesla +1.26%

Palo Alto networks which reported after the close yesterday and announced disappointing for guidance is down a whopping 24.88%