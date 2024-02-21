The major US stock indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The market awaits the Fed minutes at 2 PM ET followed by probably the most important release for the week, Nvidia earnings after the close. Shares of Nvidia are currently down -1.5% (they were down over 2.5% just a minute ago).

Amazon shares are up $2.60 or 1.5% after replacing Walgreens and the Dow 30.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -153 points or -0.40% at 38408.61

S&P index -14 points or -0.28% at 4962

NASDAQ index -66.15 points or -0.45% at 1559.50

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -10.66 points or -0.53% at 1993.47.

Some of the large-cap favor stocks are showing mixed results:

Adobe -0.80%

Amazon +1.33%

Nvidia -1.10%

Super Microcomputers -4.01%

Meta--1.64%

Apple +0.48%

Alphabet unchanged

Crowd Strike -10.88%

Intel -1.30%

AMD -1.04%

Arm Holdings -1.77%

Tesla +1.26%

Palo Alto networks which reported after the close yesterday and announced disappointing for guidance is down a whopping 24.88%