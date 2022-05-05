The major US stock  indices  are moving back to the downside after the one-day relief rally after the FOMC decision yesterday. The NASDAQ is leading the way to the downside.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Yesterday both the S&P index and NASDAQ index closed just above their falling 100 hour moving averages. The NASDAQ 100 hour moving average is at 12936.86. The price closed at 12964.87. The S&P index 100 hour moving average is at 4294.22. The price closed at 4281.55.

Today the gap opening to the downside has taken the price well below those moving average levels and buyers are exiting quickly.

NASDAQ
NASDAQ gaps below its 100 hour moving average

The hangover after the FOMC relief rally yesterday is becoming more more painful.