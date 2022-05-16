Although the major US stock  indices  opened sharply higher on Friday, they still closed lower for the week. The S&P and the NASDAQ are both down for 6 consecutive weeks. The Dow industrial average is on a 7 losing streak.

Today the new week is getting off to a weaker start with the major indices all trading lower:

A look at other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:

  • Spot gold $-3 or -0.16% at $1807.75. The price is off the low of $1787.03. That was the lowest level since February
  • Spot silver is up $0.27 or 1.32% at $21.35. Recall from last week, the price moved to the lowest level since July 2020. That level reached $20.46 before bouncing higher into the close on Friday and trading higher today
  • WTI crude oil is trading back above $110 at $110.49. That is now up $0.10 on the day
  • Bitcoin is trading at $29,813

In the forex market, the ranking of the strongest weakest currencies it shows the NZD and the EUR are the strongest of the majors while the CHF is the weakest. The USD is mixed with near unchanged levels vs the GBP, JPY, CAD and AUD. The greenback is strongets vs the CHF and weakest vs the NZD.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies