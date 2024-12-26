The US stocks are opening lower, but not as bad as the pre-market levels implied by the futures.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow -115 point Friday points or -0.27% at 43181.45

S&P -15.0 points or -0.25% at 6025.04

NASDAQ -48.01 points or -0.24% at 19983.11.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down 14.93 points or -0.66% at 2244.91.

Apple has traded at a new record high of $259.97. The price of $264.63 is the level that would have Apple Market cap reach $4T. Shares are up 9.37% this month

Nvidia is up 0.16%. Shares are up 1.37% this month

Microsoft is up 0.15%. Shares are up 3.75% this month

Amazon is down -0.28%. Shares are up 9.63% this month

Meta is down -0.63%. Shares are up 4.83% this month

Alphabet is down -0.25%. Shares are up 15.61% this month

Tesla is down -1.07%. Shares are up 32.46% this month

Costco down -0.13%. Shares are down -1.46% this month

Netflix is down -0.31%. Shares are up 4.8% this month

Dell is up 0.20%. Shares are down -6.81% this month

The NASDAQ index is up 3.96% this month