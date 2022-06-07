The US stock market is off and running. After premarket trading had the NASDAQ trading down around 140 points, there has been a modest rebound from the get-go. Nevertheless the major indices are still down around -0.7% to -0.9%. It's just not as bad.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -232 points -0.71% at 32685

S&P index -29 points at -0.70% that 4092.90

NASDAQ index -100 points or -0.81% at 11961

Russell 2000-13.4 points -0.71% at 1876.64

Of note from a technical perspective, the major indices closed above their short term 200 hour moving averages over the last few days. But have retraced back toward those moving averages in trading today.

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. index has seen a dip below the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below) but with the early buying has moved back above the level. The 200 hour moving average on that chart currently comes in at 11942.25. The low price today stalled near swing lows from June 1 and June 2 and bounced. Watch that area between the 200 hour moving average and the swing lows from June 1 and June 2 for bias clues. Move below each would open the door for more selling

NASDAQ index bounces off June 1/June 2 lows

For the S&P index, it's 200 hour moving average comes in at 4067.45. With the price currently at 4092, it still has some room.

The 200 hour moving average on the Dow is at 32548.74. At 32685, the index is still 137 points away from the moving average level.

The large retailer Target is down as they now have excess inventories that they have to mark-down to get rid of. There stock is down $8.07 or -5.05% at $151.69.

Target expects the 2nd half of the year to see a rebound in prices which may be good for them but bad for the consumer (especially the low to middle income families) who are seeing their real wages decline as a result of inflation as result of the supply chain issues (higher oil prices) that companies like Target have had.

If Target is intent on raising prices back up, inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. becomes more entrenched, and the supply chain problem - which was supposed to be transitory on inflation - is not but more entrenched.